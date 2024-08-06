Relationship between China, Iran to experience strong growth

(MENAFN) The China-Iran relationship consistently captures the attention of the international community. Despite potential inconsistencies in Iran's foreign policy framework, the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian is anticipated to advance the Iran-China relationship to a new stage of improvement. It is reasonably expected that China-Iran relations will grow stronger, with several noteworthy reasons underpinning this expectation.



In 2022 and 2023, Iran achieved full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, respectively. The significance of Iran’s inclusion in these two blocs is multifaceted. As a major player in regional and international affairs and a civilization with deep historical roots, Iran's participation enhances the legitimacy and functionality of both institutions. Full membership in the SCO and BRICS also elevates Iran's standing in the international community, positioning it more prominently on the global stage.



With China and Iran as important members of both the SCO and BRICS, their relationship is likely to become more institutionalized. These institutions offer numerous mechanisms for dialogue at ministerial and presidential levels, allowing the presidents of the two countries to meet multiple times a year. It is expected that President Xi Jinping and President Pezeshkian will meet at the BRICS summit in Russia this coming October. These frequent high-level meetings will enable the leaders to address issues of common interest directly, while ministers can focus on detailed implementation strategies.



As the world enters a new era characterized by significant changes and shifts in power, China and Iran, as members of the SCO and BRICS, will have the opportunity to collaborate with other nations to promote orderly multipolarity. Furthermore, the two countries will be able to support each other's agendas at the institutional level. For instance, both institutions have supported Iran's legitimate efforts to remove sanctions, demonstrating the potential for cooperative support on critical issues.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521353