Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Files Bail Application, 'Did Not Fire Bullets, Was In Need Of Money..'

In a significant milestone in the Salman Khan house fire case, accused Vicky Kumar Gupta has submitted a bail application before the special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court. According to the Hindustan Times, Gupta said in his appeal that the firing was staged by the Lawrence Bishnoi group not to harm the celebrity, but rather to threaten him.

The incident



Gupta stated that the planning was carried out by him and another accused, Sagar Kumar Pal. He claimed that during the coronavirus pandemic, he lost his work as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, after which he contacted Pal, who was from his hometown. Pal dispatched Gupta to Jalandhar, Punjab, to work as a driver. However, Gupta was requested to travel to Mumbai on an "auspicious religious mission".

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, called Gupta when he arrived in Mumbai and informed him of the plan to threaten Salman Khan. Gupta also said that he consented to shoot because Anmol gave him confidence that nothing would happen to him (to Gupta). He was also informed that his function was limited to riding the bike and transporting Pal to Bandra. "It was Pal who fired the rounds at Khan's house."

Gupta further stated in his bail request that he is the sole earning member of his family and hence he must be released from jail. The court has now directed the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to respond to Gupta's bail application. The case's next hearing will take place on August 13, 2024.

Salman Khan House Firing Case

In April of this year, in the wee hours, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Later, it was revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for carrying out the attack. The gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi took to Facebook to claim the responsibility for the shooting.