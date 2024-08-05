Botswana Joins Peace Summit Communique Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Botswana has joined the communique of the Global Peace Summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I welcome the Republic of Botswana's signature on the Peace Summit joint communique. We value our friendly relations and Botswana's significant contribution to maintaining global security and stability. Botswana's action demonstrates a clear commitment to international law, the UN Charter's Purposes and Principles, as well as Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and efforts to restore a just peace,” Zelensky noted.

He also stressed that by protecting shared principles for one country,“we protect them for everyone and strengthen all of the world's peace-loving nations.”

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It focused on the issues identified in the Ukrainian Peace Formula, including nuclear and food security, as well as the return of Ukrainian children and other humanitarian issues. The communiqué remains open for accession.