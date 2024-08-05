Gaza Detainee Dies In Israeli Jail Due To Torture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club (PPS) affirmed Monday that detainee Omar Junaid, from Gaza Strip, died on July 17th due to torture in Israeli jail.

PPS and the commission said in a joint statement that Junaid is one of dozens of Gaza detainees who died in Israeli jails and detention camps, particularly Sde Teiman detention camp, as a result of severe torture.

It pointed out that the 26-year-old Palestinian was detained by the Israeli forces last December along with his brother Yasser, who was released after four months.

The statement added that the death of Junaid brings the total number of detainees who have died in Israeli jails since 1967 to 258, including 21 detainees since October 7, 2023.

PPS and the Commission renewed their demand to open an impartial international investigation into the crimes and violations committed against Palestinian detainees in the occupation's prisons and camps. (end)

