Sheikh Hasina Reaches IAF Base At Hindon Near Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsIn) New Delhi, August 5: While various Indian and social media platforms are speculating about the status of the resigned Prime of Bangladesh, Hasina, the Indian has yet to make an official comment on her position. It is known that she left the country on Monday afternoon, but details about her specific arrival location in India have not been disclosed. As a result, speculation has been rampant throughout the day.

By the afternoon and evening, Indian media reported that Sheikh Hasina's plane had landed at Hindon Airport near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, on the outskirts of Delhi. It remains unclear where she will go from this Indian airbase. There is speculation that Hasina and her sister Rehana may be heading to London.

Indian media outlet The Hindu, citing sources close to Sheikh Hasina, reported that she might seek political asylum in the UK, where her sister Sheikh Rehana is a citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian government responded to media inquiries about the situation by stating that it is an internal matter of Bangladesh. A week later, during the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly briefing, the spokesperson reiterated this stance, expressing hope for a swift return to peace and normalcy.

Numerous questions were directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the situation in Bangladesh since Sunday afternoon, with the number increasing on Monday morning. However, the government refrained from making any comments. Following reports from Dhaka in the afternoon that Hasina and her family had left the country by helicopter, various unverified news stories began circulating on social media. These stories include,“Hasina traveled to Agartala from Dhaka”,“She went from Dhaka to Calcutta”,“Hasina arrived in Delhi on a special flight from India”,”She traveled to Delhi by helicopter”,“Special security arrangements have been made at Delhi Airport”.

The latest reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina's plane landed at Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh, and from there, she is expected to depart for London.

Speculation also surrounds why India is maintaining such silence. This silence suggests that India is reluctant to make any statements or take actions without fully understanding the situation. With anti-Indian sentiment currently high in Bangladesh, India appears cautious about making comments that could be counterproductive.

END