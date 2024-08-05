Egypt, Japan Strengthen Economic Ties: Minister El-Khatib Pledges Support For Japanese Investments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's of and Foreign Trade, welcomed Oka Hiroshi, the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo, to discuss strengthening economic relations and increasing bilateral trade and joint investments between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by Hossam Heiba, Chairperson of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

The Minister emphasized the ministry's readiness to provide full support to the Japanese business community to boost their investments in Egypt and address any challenges they might face. He praised the Japanese investment experience in Egypt and the strong bilateral relations between Cairo and Tokyo.

El-Khatib highlighted the outcomes of the promotional visit made by the Chairperson of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones to Japan, noting the tangible results achieved. They also discussed the status of the Egyptian-Japanese committee, which is proposed to convene next September to review the current and future status of Japanese investments in Egypt. El-Khatib expressed his eagerness to participate in the committee and gain firsthand insights into the positions and future plans of Japanese companies in the Egyptian market.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed Japan's keenness to enhance frameworks of joint trade and investment cooperation with Egypt, benefiting both economies. He praised the close and fruitful cooperation between the Japanese Embassy in Egypt, the Japanese business community, and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in overcoming obstacles faced by Japanese investors in Egypt.