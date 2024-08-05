'Where Is The CBI Report On Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe', Asks Maha Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra on Monday sought to know the status of the CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, which ignited a nationwide furore.

State party General Secretary-cum-Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that it is over four years after Rajput's death, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to release its final probe report.

"The Mumbai had stated that Rajput had committed suicide. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi declared it a in its medical report. Even Rajput's elder sister had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the CBI clarify its stance in the matter," Sawant said.

However, till now, the CBI has remained silent in the matter of its probe, there was no intervention by the Prime Minister and nobody knows when the CBI will open its mouth on the investigation outcome, he pointed out.

Sawant said that during this long period, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exploited the matter, labelled Rajput's suicide as 'murder' and adding a 'rape' angle to it, ostensibly to achieve its crooked political intentions, defame the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and make electoral capital even in Bihar.

"Despite the Mumbai Police and AIIMS' reports, the BJP politicised the issue for its nefarious purposes in Bihar. Three investigative systems were used, many were tortured during the probe, yet the CBI has not revealed the final outcome," Sawant said.

He pointed out that even the Supreme Court was satisfied with the Mumbai Police investigation, but it was the BJP's political ploy to tarnish the (then) MVA government and sully the city police's image with the help of the former DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, and politically benefited by it during the last Bihar (October-November 2020) Assembly elections.