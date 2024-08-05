Gaza's ambulance service undergoes challenges to operate

(MENAFN) The Palestinian enclave of Gaza is facing a severe crisis in its emergency response capabilities, according to the Gaza Ministry. The reports that the ambulance and emergency services are now overwhelmed and unable to respond to all emergency calls due to extensive damage and logistical challenges.



Since the conflict intensified on October 7, at least 131 ambulances have been targeted in by Israeli forces, with 126 of these vehicles rendered completely inoperative. The situation has been further compounded by the detention and deaths of paramedics and first responders, who have faced violence while trying to fulfill their duties amid the ongoing siege.



The Health Ministry's latest figures indicate that 310 health workers have been arrested and 885 have been killed since the conflict began. In addition to the destruction of ambulances, northern Gaza has seen the closure of its laboratories and hospitals, and blood banks in the southern city of Rafah have also been shut down.



The ministry has issued an urgent appeal to international organizations for assistance, particularly requesting the delivery of blood units to address the critical shortage. The Al Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza is preparing to receive the remains of 80 Palestinians currently held by Israeli authorities, although further details have not been provided.



On Monday morning, Israeli warships targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuring several others in a strike on a residential home. This attack adds to the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the ongoing conflict continues to severely impact the health sector and emergency services.

