JP Nadda To Lay Foundation Stone Of BJP's Goa HQ On Aug 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Aug 5 (IANS) Union and BJP National President J.P. Nadda will visit Goa on August 23 to lay the foundation stone for the party headquarters in the state.

On July 20, the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony for the new building at Kadamba plateau, around eight km from the present headquarters of BJP in Panaji, was held in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders.

BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday said that J.P. Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the new building.“We had done Bhumi Pujan of the land last month. Now our President J.P. Nadda will visit the state and will lay the foundation stone of our party's headquarters on August 23,” Tanavade said.

Sawant said that the new office building will improve the functionality of the party activities, and also have a place for every 'karyakarta (worker)', and will be an inspiration to work hard to serve the people of Goa.

Pramod Sawant along with Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade had met Nadda in the national capital in the first week of July and invited him for the laying of the foundation Stone of the new BJP HQ.

Sources informed that Nadda will address the party workers and have meetings with MLAs and Ministers during his visit to the coastal state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday late evening, BJP's core committee meeting was held in the presence of Goa desk in-charge Ashish Sood, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Pramod Sawant, Sadanand Tanavade and others.

Sources informed that the BJP leaders discussed the ongoing Assembly session and also about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

BJP has 28 MLAs in the 40-member legislative Assembly house and the support of five other (three independent and two of MGP) MLAs.