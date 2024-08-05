Ukrainian Air Defenses Shot Down All 24 Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Monday, August 5, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Russian Shahed combat drones in seven regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of August 5, 2024, Russian invaders attacked [Ukraine] with Shahed-type combat UAVs from the areas of Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk. The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 24 combat drones," the commander said.

According to him, all enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and EW units of the Air Force in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported, the air raid alert went off twice overnight in the Kyiv region.

Photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade