America files lawsuit against TikTok over child privacy

(MENAFN) The United States Justice Department (DOJ) has initiated a action against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, accusing them of breaching privacy laws designed to protect children. The lawsuit, filed on Friday, alleges that TikTok failed to comply with the Children’s Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which mandates that online services directed at children must secure parental consent before collecting personal data from users under the age of 13.



According to the DOJ, TikTok knowingly permitted minors to create accounts and share videos with adults on the platform, while collecting personal information from these young users without obtaining the necessary parental approval. The lawsuit contends that TikTok collected and retained email addresses and other personal data from children unlawfully. Moreover, when parents requested the deletion of their children's accounts and related data, TikTok often did not comply with these requests.



In response to the lawsuit, TikTok has defended its practices, stating that many of the allegations pertain to outdated practices that are either inaccurate or have already been addressed. The company emphasized its commitment to safeguarding children’s privacy and reiterated its ongoing efforts to enhance and update its platform’s security features.



The case against TikTok follows a referral from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in June, which has been seeking substantial penalties from the company. The FTC is pushing for fines of up to $51,744 for each violation per day, highlighting the severity of the alleged privacy breaches.

