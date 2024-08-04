Russia Seeking To Use Houthis To Confront West - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is seeking to use Iranian proxies to confront the West.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

ISW analysts note that the Kremlin reportedly planned to transfer unspecified missiles and other military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen but did not transfer the materiel following pressure from the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"Russia's reported plan highlights its growing military partnership with Iran and suggests that Russia likely aims to leverage Iranian proxies to indirectly confront the West and shape Western decision making," ISW said.

U.S. officials reportedly stated that Russia viewed arming and advising the Houthis as a retaliatory measure for lifting some U.S. restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons for strikes within Russia.

According to ISW experts, Putin's willingness to consider supporting the Houthis as they attack Israel and international shipping is part of deepening Russian-Iranian military cooperation and Russia's increasing reliance on Iran for high-precision weapons and components.

Increased Russian willingness to use Iran and its proxies to indirectly confront the West will disrupt Russian attempts to portray Russian foreign policy in the Middle East as balanced and may further complicate Russian relations with countries concerned about Russian-Iranian cooperation, according to ISW analysts.