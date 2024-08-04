Erika Ramos Paz Releases New Book - Thriving with ADHD: 30 Positive Parenting Techniques for Joyful Journeys

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Transform the challenges of ADHD into triumphs with proven techniques and a positive mindset.



Parenting a child with ADHD presents unique challenges, but with the right guidance and techniques, these challenges can transform into opportunities for growth and joy. Erika Ramos Paz, a seasoned mental health professional and advocate, presents her latest book, Thriving with ADHD: 30 Positive Parenting Techniques for Joyful Journeys. This essential guide is designed to help parents navigate the complexities of ADHD with positivity, practical strategies, and a focus on fostering a thriving family environment.



ADHD is increasingly prevalent, yet myths and misconceptions abound. Thriving with ADHD offers a thorough exploration of ADHD, including an understanding of the ADHD brain and debunking common myths. Erika provides readers with the tools to make impactful changes that benefit both their child and the entire family.



In this book, parents will discover the power of positivity and realistic expectations. Erika shares effective communication strategies that build strong emotional bonds and mutual respect. From creating consistent routines to applying discipline that encourages growth, Thriving with ADHD equips readers with actionable strategies to support their child's academic success and overall well-being.



Imagine the joy of seeing your child develop self-esteem, master social skills, and manage emotions with confidence. With real-life success stories and expert-guided positive reinforcement strategies, Erika demonstrates how to turn daily obstacles into opportunities for connection and growth. Each chapter is filled with practical tips, including recognizing emotional triggers and integrating physical activities that enhance focus and well-being.



Embrace a parenting approach that celebrates your child's strengths and guides them towards a joyful, balanced life. Whether you're collaborating with educators, exploring therapeutic options, or seeking effective daily routines, Thriving with ADHD is your roadmap to thriving together.



About the Author: Erika Ramos Paz – MA, LPC, LCDC – is a dedicated mental health professional with over 15 years of experience. Holding a Master’s degree in Human Services and Counseling from Capella University, Erika is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Her career began as a volunteer for a crisis hotline, shaping her empathetic, person-centered approach to therapy.



Living with bipolar disorder and ADHD herself, Erika's personal experiences enhance her professional practice. Her journey with ADHD is mirrored in her son's experiences, fueling her passion for supporting families dealing with ADHD. Erika's multilingual background and diverse experiences with different cultures enrich her practice, making her a trusted figure in mental health.



Erika practices in League City, Texas, where she continues to make a significant impact in her community. Her commitment to improving mental health outcomes and her dedication to her clients make her a respected professional in the field.





MENAFN04082024006887014834ID1108514383