Pune Rains: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning Puts NDRF On Alert, Water Released From Pawna, Khadakwasla Dams - 5 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As unabated rainfall continues in Maharashtra's Pune, authorities said around 150 people have been shifted to a safe place and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby.

The authorities were prepared as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, in Pune .

The IMD issued an orange alert in Pune on Monday, August 5, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to Moderate rain in plains". In the last two days, the ghat section in Pune district received heavy rainfall.

| Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Yellow alert for Monday, Army deployed in Pune Pune rains: Here are top 5 developments

1. Jwala Das, who is leading the 25-member NDRF team told news agency PTI,“We have enough equipment to deal with flood or building collapse incidents. A team of 25 members is here on standby. Two teams are on standby at the headquarters, which is 13-14 km away from here."

2. Meanwhile, Jayant Bhosekar, Deputy Commissioner (Motor Vehicles Department), Pune Municipal Corporatio (PMC), said,“Around 150 people have been shifted to a safe place. PMC is taking care of their food. Further action plan will be made as per the information that IMD will provide.”

| Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains in the city

3. Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in the past fortnight, 35,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam in Pune district on Sunday, officials of the irrigation department were quoted by PTI as saying. According to the report, locals near the Khandakwasla dam of Pune were being relocated on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed

4. Water also accumulated in the premises of Morya Gosavi Ganpati Temple in Pimpri Chinchwad because of the overflowing in nearby Pawna river. A large amount of water was discharged from Pawna Dam.

5. Army personnel were deployed at an flood-affected residential area in Pune's Ekta Nagar area after excess water was released from the Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday. The fire brigade department also evacuated some members of the society located in the Ekta Nagar area.





(With inputs from agencies)