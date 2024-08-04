5 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, Hamas Claims Responsibility

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Aug 5 (IANS) Around five launches were detected crossing from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israel, the Israeli said.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has claimed responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

A projectile landed in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council area in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, noting that no injuries were reported.

Kan reported that the rockets were launched from Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, which has recently been the focus of a prolonged military operation by the Israeli army in response to rocket fire.

Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement.

"We fired a barrage of rockets towards Gan Yavne and Ashdod in response to the massacres committed against the Palestinian people and resistance leaders," the Brigades said.

Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 118 others, bringing the total death toll to 39,583 and injuries to 91,398 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in October 2023.