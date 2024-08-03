'Always Count On Our Help..,' Putin Vows Support To North Korea After Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir has offered condolences to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un over devastating floods that caused untold casualties and damaged thousands of homes, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The North, in turn, said Sunday that Putin had also offered“immediate humanitarian support” to aid its recovery efforts, to which Kim responded that he“could deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend”.

Pyongyang said this week it had seen a record downpour on July 27 which killed an unspecified number of people, flooded dwellings and submerged swathes of farmland in the north near China.

"I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to all those who lost their loved ones as a result of the storm," Putin said in a telegram to Kim.

“You can always count on our help and support.”

"The message of sympathy from Moscow was conveyed to the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK" on Saturday, said the official KCNA, noting it was immediately reported to leader Kim.

Kim thanked Putin for the outreach but said "already-established plans as state measures were taken at the present stage".

Regarding the offer Kim said "if aid is necessary in the course, he would ask for it from the truest friends in Moscow", KCNA reported.

Pyongyang said on Wednesday that officials who neglected their disaster prevention duties had caused unspecified casualties, without providing details on the location.

It said on Saturday that there were no casualties at all in the Sinuiju area, the region Pyongyang claimed suffered the "greatest flood damage."