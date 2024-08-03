عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Stands Steadfastly By Kyrgyzstan As Partner, President Zhaparov Says

EU Stands Steadfastly By Kyrgyzstan As Partner, President Zhaparov Says


8/3/2024 3:10:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU is a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a meeting with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Azernews reports.

Zhaparov highlighted that the EU has been lending a helping hand to the country's sustainable development since day one. He extended an olive branch to EU investors, urging them to jump on board with the ambitious hydropower and transportation projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In reply, Borrell spoke highly of Zhaparov's fruitful visit to the EU headquarters in Brussels earlier this year. Borrell pointed out that the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation signed during this visit paves the way for new opportunities in bilateral relations, especially in the trade, economic, and investment fields.

Borrell reaffirmed that the EU is all in for strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan. He also showed eagerness to roll up the sleeves and get cracking on collaborative projects that tickle both parties' interest.

Josep Borrell is now doing a mission to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, scheduled from August 1 to August 3.

MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108513667


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search