EU Stands Steadfastly By Kyrgyzstan As Partner, President Zhaparov Says
The EU is a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan, the President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a meeting with Josep Borrell,
the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy, Azernews reports.
Zhaparov highlighted that the EU has been lending a helping hand
to the country's sustainable development since day one. He extended
an olive branch to EU investors, urging them to jump on board with
the ambitious hydropower and transportation projects in
Kyrgyzstan.
In reply, Borrell spoke highly of Zhaparov's fruitful visit to
the EU headquarters in Brussels earlier this year. Borrell pointed
out that the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation
signed during this visit paves the way for new opportunities in
bilateral relations, especially in the trade, economic, and
investment fields.
Borrell reaffirmed that the EU is all in for strengthening ties
with Kyrgyzstan. He also showed eagerness to roll up the sleeves
and get cracking on collaborative projects that tickle both
parties' interest.
Josep Borrell is now doing a mission to Kazakhstan and
Kyrgyzstan, scheduled from August 1 to August 3.
