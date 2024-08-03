EU Stands Steadfastly By Kyrgyzstan As Partner, President Zhaparov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU is a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a meeting with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Azernews reports.

Zhaparov highlighted that the EU has been lending a helping hand to the country's sustainable development since day one. He extended an olive branch to EU investors, urging them to jump on board with the ambitious hydropower and projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In reply, Borrell spoke highly of Zhaparov's fruitful visit to the EU headquarters in Brussels earlier this year. Borrell pointed out that the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation signed during this visit paves the way for new opportunities in bilateral relations, especially in the trade, economic, and investment fields.

Borrell reaffirmed that the EU is all in for strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan. He also showed eagerness to roll up the sleeves and get cracking on collaborative projects that tickle both parties' interest.

Josep Borrell is now doing a mission to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, scheduled from August 1 to August 3.