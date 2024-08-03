Crimean Tatar Leader Warns Of Worsening Epidemiological Situation Of Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the epidemiological situation is seen as extremely alarming.

That's according to head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, who spoke on the air of FREEDOM TV , Ukrinform reports.

"The epidemiological situation of Crimea is extremely threatening. The region has a very hot climate, and there is a constant need for an extensive system to prevent mass diseases, especially such a dangerous one as cholera," he said.

According to Chubarov, constant movement of large groups of people contributes to the spread of diseases traditional for a hot climate.

Freshwater crisis may hitthis fall - expert

"In recent years, especially after 2022, massive movement of people, primarily military, as well as an attempt to revitalize the tourism resort sector by attracting those whose trips are government-paid, are not covered by the prevention system. At any moment, the situation of Crimea may deteriorate significantly," he stated.

Earlier, media reports said since mid-June, a cholera epidemic has been in place in Crimea, something the occupation authorities have been concealing. It was noted that the healthcare watchdog received a collective letter of complaint from medics in one of the Simferopol hospitals. They demand proper supplies of PPE and medicines for hospital staff amid the "epidemic spread of cholera since June 2024".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from June 1 to October 1, the annual intensified cholera monitoring season is in effect in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health launched an awareness campaign to tell citizens more about the disease and ways to avoid it.