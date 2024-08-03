Pressure On Russia Should Be Strengthened So That It Cannot Circumvent Sanctions - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pressure on Russia for the war it unleashed against Ukraine should be strengthened so that it cannot circumvent sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked all partners who continue to put pressure on Russia for this war and on those individuals from other countries who are helping Russia wage war.

"All sanctions, all these decisions, every manifestation of pressure on the aggressor for this war, must continue to work and be strengthened so that the Russian state cannot circumvent sanctions," he said.

Zelensky said that the more difficult it would be for Moscow to maintain its military production and supply its army, the more it would actually force Russia into peace.

According to him, the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula are absolutely possible to implement, "because the world majority puts pressure on Russia, does not support its military activity and really wants to restore stability in international relations."

"Sanctions contribute to this -- and there will be real peace. It will be if we do not show weakness and stick to the course of justice," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine