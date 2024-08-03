(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showtime Watch is currently priced at 3 $SOL.

Showtime consists of a unique Gesture Control Function

Hetaro Labs Unveils Showtime Watch Figure

Showtime Watch: Revolutionizing Connectivity with AI and Blockchain

HONG KONG SAR, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 | IntroductionIn the dynamic landscape of wearable technology, Hetaro Labs is proud to unveil the Showtime Watch , a state-of-the-art web3 smartwatch designed to transform the way you connect with both the digital and physical realms. Powered by robust AI capabilities and secured by Solana blockchain technology, Showtime Watch promises to redefine your interaction with technology and the world around you.2 | Solid Technologies: Active AI Companion, Gesture Identification, and Extended RealityShowtime Watch is not just a smartwatch; it's your ultimate active AI companion. With ShowAI, our advanced artificial intelligence, the watch processes data from multiple perspectives to deliver optimal responses tailored to your needs. Imagine receiving personalized recommendations for local events, alerts for thrilling airdrops curated to match your risk preference, or swapping tokens seamlessly with AI assistance. ShowAI is designed to enhance your daily life by providing real-time insights and actions based on your health and behavioral data.In collaboration with Coolso , a leader in gesture-detection technology, Showtime Watch offers accurate and intuitive hand gesture recognition. This feature unlocks new dimensions of interaction in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments. Whether you're navigating through a game, accessing Dapps, or simply interacting with your AI companion, Showtime Watch makes it all possible with a flick of your wrist.Showtime Watch is designed to bring your digital assets to life. With on-chain interactions facilitated by the Solana blockchain, you can seamlessly integrate your digital presence into the physical world. Display your favorite NFTs on the watch's captivating AMOLED screen or participate in real-world events triggered by unique gestures. The watch also supports IRL (In Real Life) airdrops, allowing you to receive tokens simply by raising your hands.3 | Blockchain Synergy: A New Way of Storing and Sharing DataAt Hetaro Labs, we understand the importance of privacy and data ownership. Showtime Watch secures your personal data on the Solana blockchain, giving you full control over what data you share. Partnering with PublicAI, we ensure that your data remains private and you get rewarded for sharing it. This commitment to data security and ownership sets Showtime Watch apart in the wearable tech market.4 | SpecificationsShowtime Watch is built with the latest Snapdragon W5+ processor, offering unparalleled performance for all your applications. With a sleek rectangular 1.4” AMOLED display, GPS, 4G connectivity, and a suite of sensors tracking everything from heart rate to sleep patterns, this smartwatch is equipped to handle all your needs. The water and dust protection (IP67), eSIM solution, and robust battery life ensure that Showtime Watch is ready for any adventure.The journey with Showtime Watch begins now. Our presale is live, offering early adopters the chance to be part of this innovative revolution. Engage with our community through exciting missions, utility demos, and airdrop announcements. By Q1 2025, we will start global delivery, bringing this groundbreaking technology to your wrist.5| About UsOur dedicated team, led by CEO Ben Crox , is committed to delivering excellence. With experts in AI, blockchain, and wearable technology, we are poised to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of smartwatches.Showtime Watch is more than just a smartwatch; it's a bridge between the digital and physical worlds. With advanced AI companionship, cutting-edge gesture recognition, and a secure blockchain foundation, it's time to show and connect like never before. Join us in this revolution and make Showtime Watch your daily companion.For more information and to join the presale, visit our official website and follow us on X.

