Downtown Heroes Defeat Indian Air Force 2-0 In Durand Cup

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC's Liberian striker Darius Snorton Perwood scored two goals to help his team secure a 2-0 win over Indian Air Force FT in the 133rd Durand Cup on Friday at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Playing in rainy conditions, Snorton opened the scoring for the Heroes in the 29th minute. The Srinagar club went into half time 1-0 up and held on to the slender lead with some nerves attached. Snorton came up trumps in the 84th minute to seal the tie for Downtown Heroes, earning the Hilal Parray-coached team three crucial points.

The 21-year-old forward from Liberia, , signed by the Heroes on July 20, was awarded player of the match award for his brace. Snorton can also play as a winger and previously played for NEROCA FC and was on trial for East Bengal FC.

Interestingly, Downtown Heroes will next play Indian football giant East Bengal in their third game of the 2024 Durand Cup. The game will be held on take on August 7 and only a win can take the Heroes in the next round of the competition.