Dr. Sandeep Marwah Invited By Tisch School Of The Arts, New York University

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, 14th July 2024 – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for Indo American and Cultural Forum, recently visited the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (NYU) in Manhattan. He was invited by Prof. Karl Bardosh, Master Professor in Cinema at the Kanbar Institute of Film & TV, to discuss enhancing cultural and artistic relations between India and the United States.



Dr. Marwah received a warm welcome at the Tisch School of the Arts, renowned for its exceptional contributions to film and television education. The meeting included an engaging discussion on how to strengthen the bond between the two nations through the powerful medium of art and culture. The conversation centered on the significance and impact of the cinema industries in India and the United States, which are among the largest and most influential in the world.



“Cinema is a mirror by which we often see ourselves,” expressed Dr. Sandeep Marwah.“It reflects our cultures, values, and the essence of our societies. By collaborating and sharing our cinematic traditions, we can foster greater understanding and appreciation between our countries.”



Prof. Karl Bardosh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the potential for enriching cross-cultural dialogue through joint initiatives and educational exchanges.“The collaboration between our institutions can lead to groundbreaking projects that not only celebrate our unique cultural identities but also highlight our shared human experiences,” he said.



Also present at the meeting was Prof. Jeff Stolow of Kaufman Astoria Studios, who contributed valuable insights into the practical aspects of film production and the potential for cooperative ventures between American and Indian filmmakers.



The Indo-American Film and Cultural Forum's role was a focal point of the discussion. Dr. Marwah highlighted the Forum's achievements in promoting cultural exchange and mutual respect between the two nations. The Forum has been instrumental in organizing events, film festivals, and collaborative projects that bring together artists, filmmakers, and audiences from both countries.



“The Indo-American Film and Cultural Forum has been pivotal in building bridges between our film industries,” Dr. Marwah noted.“We are committed to continuing our efforts to create platforms for artistic expression and cultural dialogue, fostering deeper connections and understanding between our people.”



The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to explore new avenues for collaboration and to strengthen the Indo-American cultural ties through joint initiatives in film and television. Both Dr. Marwah and Prof. Bardosh expressed optimism about the future of this partnership, envisioning a series of projects and exchanges that will further cement the relationship between India and the United States.



