Insuremytrip Expands Product Offerings In Canada To Include Comprehensive Travel Coverage For Younger Travellers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsureMyTrip, Canada's rapidly growing insurance comparison website, is excited to announce the launch of TIPS Youth Premier Plan underwritten by Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada, a plan tailored specifically for travellers up to age 29. The All-Inclusive plan offers extensive benefits at a competitive price, ensuring young travellers are well-protected during their adventures.

This launch supports InsureMyTrip.ca 's dedication to providing an extensive selection of insurance options tailored to meeting the needs of Canadian travellers at any age.

Key Benefits of the ORIC Youth Premier Plan:

Comprehensive Coverage: Includes trip cancellation (if purchased within 72 hours of final trip payment), trip interruption, emergency medical/evacuation, baggage loss/delay, and travel delay benefits.

High Coverage Limits: Insure trip costs up to $25,000 per person, with a maximum of two travellers.

Pre-Existing Conditions Stability Period: 60 days prior to the effective date for the insured or travelling companion. For trips more than $15,000, a stability period of 180 days prior to the effective date applies to a non-travellers pre-existing condition that causes the cancellation or interruption claim.

Emergency Medical Coverage: Up to $1M for emergency medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation/return home.

Travel Disruption Coverage: Includes trip cancellation/interruption for common issues such as carrier delays, weather-related cancellations, and "avoid all travel" advisories issued after the policy effective date.

Baggage Loss Coverage: Includes passport/travel visa replacement up to the specified limit.

Travel Assistance Services: Comprehensive support included to assist travellers.

"As many younger travellers are getting out and exploring the world, this is a plan that offers many helpful benefits and can fit many budgets," said InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow.

TIPS Youth Premier Plan exemplifies InsureMyTrip's commitment to providing tailored insurance options that meet the diverse needs of Canadian travellers. This new addition reinforces our dedication to delivering extensive and affordable travel insurance solutions.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

...

About Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada

Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada (“Old Republic Canada”) is a Canadian federally licensed Property and Casualty insurer, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, with our head office located in Hamilton, Ontario since 1887. We are an industry leader in the underwriting and administering of customized, private-label products for distributors of travel. Our strengths lie in our high-quality products, customer service, and integrated administrative/claims capabilities developed from decades of supporting travellers. TIPS Travel Insurance is underwritten by Old Republic Canada.



Old Republic Canada is part of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). Old Republic International is a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance organizations.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.

*Not available to Quebec residents.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

CONTACT: Meghan Kayata InsureMyTrip ...