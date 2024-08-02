Scrum Alliance Launches New Microcredential Course Focused On Strategic Planning And Goal Setting Using Agile Okrs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agile OKRs is designed for anyone who wants to leverage this goal-setting framework to help organizations mobilize strategies with clear objectives and key results.

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance® is excited to announce the launch of Agile OKRs , a cutting-edge microcredential course designed to equip learners with the essential skills needed to utilize objectives and key results (OKRs) effectively. This course prepares professionals from any to mobilize strategy with clear goals using the OKR approach.

This course is designed to equip anyone, regardless of role or industry, with the skills and knowledge to align teams to top business priorities with OKRs. The course is a good match for professionals who have never used OKRs before or who are using them currently but struggling to get the full benefit. Plus, this course covers the implementation of OKRs for agile teams. Students will learn how OKRs can be integrated seamlessly with scrum and strategic agile planning.

"We're launching our new OKR microcredential course as part of our mission to advance the skills of today's workforce," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "Agile OKRs is an opportunity for learners to upskill in one of the most popular and fast-growing goal-setting approaches. OKRs are used by today's biggest, most successful companies, many of which are also using agile practices to achieve better, faster, more competitive business outcomes. Joining OKRs with agile practices aligns the day-to-day work of employees with the top priorities of the organization, which not only helps the business achieve its goals, but also drives employee engagement and satisfaction by connecting their work with the strategic mission."

Goal-Setting Fundamentals:

Learn the basics of effective goal setting.

Strategic Planning and Alignment:

Understand how to align team goals with organizational strategy.

Objectives and Key Results:

Master the OKR framework for measurable success. OKRs in Scrum and

Antipatterns: Discover how to integrate OKRs into scrum practices and avoid common pitfalls.

Scrum Alliance-approved trainers will offer this course live. Prospective students can use the Scrum Alliance online course search to find class listings filtered by date, time, instructor, region, and format. Register now to secure your spot.

Why choose Agile OKRs?

In Agile OKRs, students can expect to learn how to write OKRs and implement them effectively. With ready-to-use information, Agile OKRs equips students to leverage an OKR program at their organization or in their team.

Enhance Alignment:

Effectively align goals with initiatives across an entire organization.

Increase Transparency:

Track progress openly and effectively while clearly communicating strategy and top priorities to your organization.

Boost Focus:

Maintain clear and measurable targets to drive success. Adaptability:

Learn to adjust goals in response to changing business landscapes.

Upon completing the course, students will receive a Scrum Alliance Agile OKRs microcredential that never expires, adding an in-demand credential to their professional portfolio.

About Scrum Alliance®

Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association with more than 1,200,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. Visit

