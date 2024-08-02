Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj-Ankita Beat Spanish Duo To Enter Historic Mixed Team Archery Semifinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian archery, the mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the archery event at the Paris 2024. This marks the first time an Indian archery team has reached this stage at the Olympic Games.

On Friday, Bommadevara and Bhakat delivered a flawless performance, overcoming Spain's Pablo Acha Gonzales and Elia Canales with a closely contested 5-3 victory.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian duo had also excelled, defeating Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu 5-1 in the quarterfinals. Bommadevara and Bhakat demonstrated exceptional accuracy, with consistent 9s and 10s throughout the match.

Bhakat's standout moment came in her final three attempts, where she shot a series of 10s to secure their place in the last eight.

This historic progression to the semi-finals sets the stage for a potentially historic finish, as the Indian team now stands just one win away from securing the nation's first-ever Olympic archery medal. Fans and supporters eagerly await the upcoming matches, hoping for continued excellence from Bommadevara and Bhakat.