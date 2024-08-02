Award-Winning Author Sets Multi-State Book Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-wining author Richard R. Becker will sign copies of his books,“Third Wheel” and“50 States,” during a national book tour and road trip encompassing 11 states in 15 days. The trip, beginning toward the end of August, will include signings in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. The author may also add flash bookstore visits in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona."Third Wheel” is a coming-of-age literary thriller about a misguided teen who struggles to fit in with a pack of older, cooler troublemakers in the suburbs of a desert boomtown. It was a summer reads indie pick by Kirkus Reviews, which calls it,“A dark and skillful teenage crime novel with plenty of heart.” The novel has received six literary awards since its debut last year, and is sometimes described as landing somewhere between“The Outsiders” and“The Catcher in the Rye.”“50 States” is a collection of short stories that captures the human condition and how perception shapes reality. Together, they provide a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years - the kind and the cruel, the heroic and the criminal. The collection has received four literary awards, including best collection, and is frequently listed in the top 100 literary short story collections on Amazon.Becker's book tour originally began as a cross-country trip to drop his daughter off at college. She will be attending Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. where she will study art and psychology. She will also play softball for the school.“While I was planning the trip, I thought visiting bookstores along the way would be fun,” said Becker.“I reached out to a few independent booksellers and their enthusiasm convinced me to turn the trip into a book tour.”As interest in the book tour grew, several Barnes & Noble stores were added to the list where independent booksellers were unable to accommodate his schedule. Most of the bookstores on the tour include signing events.“The tour ranges from bookstore visits where I simply sign any copies the store has on stock to author showcases with readings,” said Becker.“Every community and bookstore is unique so I always work to accommodate whatever works best for them.”Author Richard R. Becker Book Tour ScheduleAug. 26: Barnes & Noble Grand Junction (signing) in Grand Junction, ColoradoAug. 27: Old Firehouse Books (visit) in Fort Collins, ColoradoAug. 28: Barnes & Noble SouthPointe (signing) in Lincoln, NebraskaAug.t 29: Bumble Books/Genesis Studio Spa (signing/reading) in Amana, IowaAug.t 31: The Atlas Collective (visit) in Moline, IllinoisSept. 2: Wordsmith Bookshoppe (signing) in Galesburg, IllinoisSept. 3: Spine Indie Bookstore (author showcase) in St. Louis, MissouriBecker recently visited The Book Haven in Prescott, Ariz., as part of a pre-tour signing event in July. He will also sign books at the Las Vegas Book Festival in October.“I'd still like to add a few more bookstores in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, but the opportunities along Route 66 appear more challenging,” said Becker. So, on my return trip, I may focus on sights instead of signings, with an occasional flash bookstore visit-which means I'll pop in unannounced at some of the more interesting ones and ask the owners if they might carry the title.”Either way, Becker will chronicle the entire trip in real-time, sharing elements of his trip across several social networks. He said it is important to support brick-and-mortar bookstores, especially independent and Barnes & Noble stores willing to support small publishers and indie authors.“Like libraries, brick-and-mortar bookstores are the backbone of a community,” said Becker. Working with indie authors and small publishers like myself creates the kind of environment that keeps customers coming in the doors. I've met some amazing people along the way.”Becker used to line up bookstore visits during his daughter's travel softball trips and college visits. The effort landed signed copies of his books in stores that may have never carried them otherwise, including Adventures Underground in Richland, Wash.; Boo Maze in Mesa, Ariz.; BookEnds in Kailua, Hawaii; Lion's Tooth in Milwaukee, Wis.; Renaissance Books in Greendale, Wis.; Poets Bookshop in Dallas; and others.“Now that she is playing in college, I'll plan book tours around vacations, research trips, and road trips at the start and end of every school year,” he said.“It's a great opportunity for me to promote bookstores, given the smallest commitment on their part is the wholesale price of one signed book that they will eventually sell at a retail price.”When Becker is not writing fiction, he is an accredited business communicator and president of Copywrite, Ink., a 30-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He is also a city council-appointed volunteer commissioner on the Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.He has many other interests, including travel, hiking, parks, fitness, illustration, photography, and spending time with family. He is married and has two children.For more about author Richard R. Becker, visit his biosite:

