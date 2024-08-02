Guv Has No Choice But To Grant Prosecution Sanction: Petitioner Against K’Taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) TJ Abraham, the petitioner who sought permission for prosecution of Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah from the Governor of Karnataka, stated on Friday that Thaawar Chand Gehlot has no choice but to grant sanction.

Social activist TJ Abraham, who moved the petition against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), told IANS, on Friday,“The Governor has no choice but to grant sanction. I am hopeful. If there is nothing in the complaint, why did the Karnataka convene a Cabinet meeting for three hours? Why did 10 to 12 Cabinet ministers hold a press conference? If my complaint does not contain any stuff, why are we seeing this kind of disturbed activity?”

“The government has advised the Governor to withdraw the notice and reject the complaint, but is he bound by their advice? The Governor is bound by the Act. The Prevention of Corruption Act very clearly says, when there is a request for sanction for prosecution the Governor is supposed to give a notice and opportunity to that person against whom the allegation is being made and then take a decision on according sanction for prosecution,” Abraham pointed out.

“It is a clear cut case. He has to give permission because he is convinced. The case is simple, when there is no agricultural land, how did you buy agricultural land? How did it become your land? You can't claim right over that land because it belongs to someone else. The sites in that land are in someone else's name,” he stated.

On charges of him being a habitual filer of complaints against leaders, Abraham stated,“I am a habitual complaint filing person. I have filed several complaints and I also have allegations against me. People have made false allegations. I would call them false, but they have made allegations, whether they are false or not I won't be able to certify as the courts will have to decide and I will wait for it.”

“My point is that is there anything wrong with the claims that I have made in the complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to the Governor? Or are they illegal? They (Congress leaders) have not answered it,” he emphasised.