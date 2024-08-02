Ex-IAS Trainee Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Khedkar Gets Bail In Criminal Intimidation Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manorama Khedkar - the mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar - has been granted bail in a criminal intimidation case. The Pune rural had arrested Khedkar earlier this year after a of her threatening people with a gun went . Her husband - retired Maharashtra officer Dilip Khedkar - was granted anticipatory bail last week .

Khedkar had made headlines after a video of her threatening people with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village made the rounds on social media. She was was apprehended from a lodge at Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad district on July 18 and later remanded in judicial custody.

The development also comes mere days after the the UPSC said that it had cancelled the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections.

| Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar denied anticipatory bail

(With inputs from agencies)