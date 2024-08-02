Influence 100: Campaign Picks 2024
LONDON - In a new addition to the Influence 100 report, PRovoke Media's annual listing and survey of the world's most influential in-house communicators, a selection of this year's cohort have chosen their favourite PR and marketing campaigns of recent times.
Twenty four members of this year's Influence 100, based across the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific, have selected work ranging from campaigns for some of the world's biggest consumer brands, to impactful programmes for charities, NGOs and governments, and exceptional B2B campaigns, and include several Cannes Lions winners.
Rebecca Lowell Edwards, chief communications officer at Organon, nominated make-up brand e.l.f's 'So many Dicks' campaign (pictured), which encouraged more diversity across corporate boards. She said:“I'm totally biased because I'm a beneficiary of this program, but I'd love it even if I wasn't.”
The campaign picks come from:
Abhinav Kumar, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TCS
Alex Burnett, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, Adnoc
Allyson Park, Chief Communications Officer, Walmart
Andreas Bartels, Head of Communications, Lufthansa
Andy Pharoah, VP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Mars
Christine Heffernan, Group Communications Director, Tesco
Dominic Redfearn, EVP Strategic Communications, Shell
Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify
Frank X Shaw, Chief Communications Officer, Microsoft
Jonathan Adashek, SVP Marketing & Communications, IBM
Kate Cronin, Chief Brand Officer, Moderna
Lavanya Wadgaonkar, Corporate VP & Chief Communications Officer, Nissan
Lena Goh, MD Public Affairs, Temasek
Lisa Tremble, Chief People, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, British Airways
Lorenza Pigozzi, EVP, Strategic Communications Director, Fincantieri
Moira Gilchrist, Chief Communications Officer, PMI
Paul Matthews, Head of Communications, Unilever
Ramiro Prudencio, Global Director of Communications, McKinsey & Co
Rebecca Lowell Edwards, Chief Communications Officer, Organon
Ritu Jhingon, Group Director of Communications, Vedanta
Sally Susman, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Pfizer
Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group
Su-Min Sng,
Head of Communications, Grab
Torod Neptune, SVP, Chief Communications Officer, Medtronic
This year's campaign showcase, with links to videos and the Influence 100's views of the work, can be found here .
The full
Influence 100 report profiles all 100 influencers, with research and insights into their demographics, their
budgets
and main areas of spend, how they work with agencies,
diversity and the future challenges of the CCO and CMO roles, including AI.
This year's report includes the Influence 100's views on the
PR agencies they most admire, how they think PR agencies need to evolve; the
brands that have managed their reputations best and worst
over the past year; and the political leaders who have communicated best, and worst.
The Influence 100 also names 20 'Rising Stars' of in-house communications, and the Crossover Stars who have moved from marketing and communications roles into broader business management.
