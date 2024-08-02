عربي


Influence 100: Campaign Picks 2024

8/2/2024 9:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - In a new addition to the Influence 100 report, PRovoke Media's annual listing and survey of the world's most influential in-house communicators, a selection of this year's cohort have chosen their favourite PR and marketing campaigns of recent times.

Twenty four members of this year's Influence 100, based across the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific, have selected work ranging from campaigns for some of the world's biggest consumer brands, to impactful programmes for charities, NGOs and governments, and exceptional B2B campaigns, and include several Cannes Lions winners.

Rebecca Lowell Edwards, chief communications officer at Organon, nominated make-up brand e.l.f's 'So many Dicks' campaign (pictured), which encouraged more diversity across corporate boards. She said:“I'm totally biased because I'm a beneficiary of this program, but I'd love it even if I wasn't.”

The campaign picks come from:

  • Abhinav Kumar, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TCS
  • Alex Burnett, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, Adnoc
  • Allyson Park, Chief Communications Officer, Walmart
  • Andreas Bartels, Head of Communications, Lufthansa
  • Andy Pharoah, VP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Mars
  • Christine Heffernan, Group Communications Director, Tesco
  • Dominic Redfearn, EVP Strategic Communications, Shell
  • Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify
  • Frank X Shaw, Chief Communications Officer, Microsoft
  • Jonathan Adashek, SVP Marketing & Communications, IBM
  • Kate Cronin, Chief Brand Officer, Moderna
  • Lavanya Wadgaonkar, Corporate VP & Chief Communications Officer, Nissan
  • Lena Goh, MD Public Affairs, Temasek
  • Lisa Tremble, Chief People, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, British Airways
  • Lorenza Pigozzi, EVP, Strategic Communications Director, Fincantieri
  • Moira Gilchrist, Chief Communications Officer, PMI
  • Paul Matthews, Head of Communications, Unilever
  • Ramiro Prudencio, Global Director of Communications, McKinsey & Co
  • Rebecca Lowell Edwards, Chief Communications Officer, Organon
  • Ritu Jhingon, Group Director of Communications, Vedanta
  • Sally Susman, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Pfizer
  • Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group
  • Su-Min Sng,
    Head of Communications, Grab
  • Torod Neptune, SVP, Chief Communications Officer, Medtronic

This year's campaign showcase, with links to videos and the Influence 100's views of the work, can be found here .

The full
Influence 100 report profiles all 100 influencers, with research and insights into their demographics, their
budgets
and main areas of spend, how they work with agencies,
diversity and the future challenges of the CCO and CMO roles, including AI.

This year's report includes the Influence 100's views on the
PR agencies they most admire, how they think PR agencies need to evolve; the
brands that have managed their reputations best and worst
over the past year; and the political leaders who have communicated best, and worst.

The Influence 100 also names 20 'Rising Stars' of in-house communications, and the Crossover Stars who have moved from marketing and communications roles into broader business management.

