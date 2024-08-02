China Launches New Internet-Services Satellite
QNA
Beijing: China launched a new internet-services satellite into space Friday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the satellite was launched aboard a March-3B carrier rocket, and has entered its preset orbit successfully.
