PM Modi Urges Governors To Strengthen Centre-State Relations And Support Underprivileged

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday (August 2) stressed the vital role of governors as "effective bridges" between the Centre and the states, urging them to engage with people and social organisations to support underprivileged communities. He spoke at the of Governors held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

The conference addressed various critical issues, including enhancing Centre-state relations and promoting welfare schemes for the general public. The Prime Minister highlighted the governor's position as a crucial institution that can significantly impact the welfare of state residents within the constitutional framework, particularly in tribal areas.

President Murmu chaired the conference, which included breakout sessions where sub-groups of governors discussed topics such as the three new criminal laws, higher education, and tribal area development. Murmu praised the carefully crafted agenda, stating that it covers essential issues for achieving national goals. She expressed hope that the conference's discussions would benefit all participants in their roles.

In her inaugural remarks, Murmu noted the beginning of a new era in the justice system with the implementation of three new laws, replacing colonial-era regulations. She emphasized the importance of better coordination among central agencies across states for the smooth functioning of democracy and urged governors to promote such cooperation.

President Murmu also stressed the significance of quality higher education, calling it an "intangible asset" that fosters individual growth, social change, innovation, and economic progress. She encouraged governors to support the National Education Policy (NEP), which aims to improve the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions, in their roles as chancellors of state universities.

Highlighting the government's focus on developing poor, border, and deprived areas, Murmu asked governors to propose ways to achieve inclusive development for tribal populations. She also emphasized youth development, suggesting that initiatives like the 'MY Bharat' campaign could channel young people's energy into constructive work. Additionally, she urged governors to strengthen national unity through the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' campaign.

The conference's significance was underscored by the increasing tensions between governors and opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.