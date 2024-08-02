Four S-400 Launchers Destroyed In Overnight Missile Attack On Crimea - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four S-400 air defense launchers were destroyed during an overnight missile attack on Russia-occupied Crimea on August 2.

That's according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"As we reported, according to preliminary reports, four S-400 launchers were destroyed in Crimea overnight," the post reads.

The previous post stated that Russia's S-400 Triumf air defense system was reportedly hit last night in Sevastopol, on the heights of Kaya-Bash, including four launchers based on a MAZ-543 truck and a 92N6 radar.

Earlier reports said that explosions rang out in several districts in temporarily occupied Crimea in the early morning hours of August 2. The sounds of explosions were heard in Saky, Yevpatoria and Simferopol, the loudest in Sevastopol and Balaklava.