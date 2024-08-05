BSF Deploys More Troops Along Indo-Bangla Border As Unrest Escalates In B'desh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased the deployment of along the India-Bangladesh border besides sounding an alert in the frontier areas amid escalating unrest in the neighbouring nation.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary was also on a tour of the India-Bangladesh border along West Bengal on Monday. Accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, additional director general, Eastern Command, and Maninder Pratap Singh, IG, South Bengal Frontier, Chaudhary inspected the defence and operational preparedness in the North 24-Parganas district and the Sundarbans.

"The DG, who is in charge of the SSB, took over additional charge of the BSF on Saturday and this is his first official visit to the India-Banglader border in West Bengal. In view of the situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has issued an alert with the IBB and the number of troops deployed along the border has been increased," said A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

Chaudhary was briefed about the situation in North 24 Parganas before he moved to the floating Border Outpost at the T-Junction in the Sundarbans.

He took stock of the situation there and instructed officers to maintain constant vigil.

The India-Bangladesh border in the Sundarbans, with its numerous creeks and mudflats, is extremely vulnerable to cross-border movement, particularly in small fishing boats.

The BSF has several speedboats to patrol the area, but infiltration attempts cannot be ruled out completely at the moment.

According to sources, thousands of Bangladeshis could try to cross over to India to escape the violence taking place in their country.

The India-Bangladesh border along North 24 Parganas is also porous with several riverine stretches where fencing has not been possible.

"As of now, no major activity has been spotted along the India-Bangladesh border. The incidents of violence seem to be taking place in and around Dhaka. However, vigil has been increased to prevent any untoward incident," an official said.