Russian Army Shells Sumy Region Four Times At Night And In Morning
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday night and morning, the Russian army fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Four explosions were recorded. The Yunakivska, Bilopilia and Esmanska communities were shelled.
Russians attacked the Esmanska community with drones from the territory of the Russian Federation. One civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.
The invaders dropped VOG ammunition from drones on the Yunakivska community.
The Russians dropped one mine on the territory of the Bilopilia community.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders fired 21 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region during the day on 1 August.
