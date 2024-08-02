Woman Wounded In Sumy Region As Result Of Hostile Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was wounded and a house damaged in the Sumy region as a result of shelling.
This was reported in a telegra by the Sumy police, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the occupiers once again fired on the territory of the region. A total of 96 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded. A civilian was injured as a result of enemy fire," the statement said.
In addition, a private house and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.
Police investigative teams were reportedly working at the scene.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incidents under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".
As Ukrinform reported, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 4 time at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Four explosions were recorded.
Yunakivska, Bilopilia and Esmanska communities were shelled.
