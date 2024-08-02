Social Media Reports On Aftermath Of Nighttime Missile Attack On Crimea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions occurred in several areas on the night of 2 August. The sounds of explosions were heard in Saki, Yevpatoria and Simferopol, the loudest were in Sevastopol and Balaklava.
This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", Ukrinform reports.
The monitoring group of the Telegram channel , citing satellite imagery data, reported that there were fires at the position of the Russian air defence unit in Balaklava. "These are the positions of the missile unit and the fire can occur both after missile launches and after hits.
Another post states that evacuation of citizens is underway on General Ostryakov Avenue in Sevastopol. The sappers will remove the remains of the downed missile.
It is also reporte that a downed high explosive part of an ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a 9-storey building on Simonka Street. It pierced the roof and got stuck on the technical floor. While pyrotechnics were working, a decision was made to evacuate the building.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that explosions were heard in Crimea, the occupiers announced a ballistic threat.
