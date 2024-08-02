Hope Gave Way To Horror In Starving Sudan - US Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The US on Friday warned of prevalent famine is Sudan, with millions across the Arab-African country on the verge of starvation.

According to Famine Review Committee Administrator Samantha Power, famine in Sudan is confirmed in Zamzam IDP Camp.

"Three years ago, I visited Zamzam, the largest camp in Sudan for internally displaced people. Zamzam, which sits on the outskirts of El Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur, is home for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Sudanese people, some of whom have been displaced there for more than two decades," Power said in a statement.

"The people I spoke to in 2021 expressed hope that under the civilian-led transitional government, conflict in Sudan might finally be coming to an end. Several of the residents I spoke with had pooled their money together for the nine-hour bus ride to Khartoum to join the protests that toppled Omar al-Bashirآ's dictatorship.

"Today, hope has given way to horror, with independent experts from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system, or IPC, confirming that Famine has been ongoing inside the camp for more than a month," she pointed out.

"This is entirely a man-made famine. The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated Sudanآ's economy, driven more than 10 million people from their homes, and prevented humanitarian agencies from reaching starving populations. RSFآ's ongoing siege of El Fasher has trapped civilians in Zamzam, and both the SAF and RSF enabled by external patrons, are using starvation as a weapon of war, actively preventing food, including life-saving emergency nutritional supplements, from reaching people in need.

"The suffering is not limited to Zamzam alone. Millions across Sudan are on the verge of starvation. More than 90 percent of children screened by humanitarian organizations across Central Darfur; more than four thousand children in five locations, are experiencing some form of acute malnutrition. At one health facility in South Darfur Stateآ's Al Radoum locality, local health workers report that four to five children are dying each day from malnutrition," Power noted.

"The United States continues to demand that the SAF and RSF enable full and unfettered humanitarian access throughout the country to allow brave local and international humanitarian workers to surge assistance and prevent famine conditions from taking hold across wider swaths of the country. The parties to this conflict must return to the negotiating table this month in Switzerland and take immediate steps; including reopening the Adre border crossing from Chad and facilitating cross-line humanitarian access, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people."

After a careful review of the recent IPC analyses conducted by FEWS NET and the Sudan IPC Technical Working Group (TWG), the Famine Review Committee (FRC) of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has concluded that famine conditions are prevalent in parts of North Darfur, including the Zamzam camp south of El Fasher. The escalating violence in Sudan, which has been persisting for over 15 months now, has severely impeded humanitarian access and pushed parts of North Darfur into Famine, notably Zamzam IDP camp. (end)

