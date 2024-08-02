Corvette For Ukraine's Navy Launched In Istanbul

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Defense Rustem Umerov took part in the solemn launching ceremony for the Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi Ada-class covrvette, which is being built at the STM shipyard for the Ukrainian Navy.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Olena Zelenska's statement on X.

"A special day for the whole 🇺🇦 – launch of a powerful corvette Hetman Ivan Vygovsky, the second Ada type, manufactured in Türkiye. It will strengthen security of our country and the entire region. Grateful to our Turkish partners, our diplomats and everyone who contributed to this," the statement reads.

This is the second warship of this class assembled at the Turkish shipyard for Ukraine. The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which will become the Navy flagship, is currently undergoing sea trials.

Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, long and successful life to you! Be steadfast and reliable in protecting the people who have entrusted you their lives. Carry and embody the best of both our countries – Türkiye and Ukraine – in defending justice and peace,” Olena Zelenska traditionally addressed the warship at the launching ceremony.

The First Lady of Ukraine expressed her gratitude to the Turkish partners, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Minister of Defense, and diplomatic team for their hard work, which contributes to the strengthening of defense capabilities.

"Corvettes 'Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi' and 'Hetman Ivan Mazepa', which were built in Türkiye due to russian aggression, are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and will become a significant addition to our fleet, increasing the defense capability of Ukraine. I am grateful to our Turkish partners for their support during a difficult time for our country," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on the occasion of the launch of the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette.

Rustem Umerov noted that Ukraine had already broken the dominance of the Russian fleet at sea by destroying dozens of warships.

"We are actively expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black and Azov Seas. I am grateful to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the initiative and support in the implementation of this important project!" added the minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Republic of Türkiye started construction of the first corvette for the Ukrainian Navy in January 2021. On August 18, 2022, by his decree, President Zelensky assigned the name Hetman Ivan Mazepa to the Ada class corvette of the Naval Forces of Ukraine. In October 2022, Olena Zelenska took part in the launching ceremony for the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette. In March 2024, President Zelensky familiarized himself with the progress of the corvette's construction.