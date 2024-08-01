QEWC Announces Completion Of Reorganisation Process

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC), yesterday announced the completion of its reorganisation. As of July 2024, QEWC has begun managing all commercial, administrative, and technical activities for Nebras Power through a services agreement. In this context, Nebras Power's personnel, associated business systems and processes have been transferred to QEWC, a statement said.

“With guidance from HE the of State for Affairs and QEWC board chairman Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the reorganisation initiative reflects the commitment of the Board of Directors, to enhance the vital role played by QEWC in supporting growth of the national electricity and water sector and meeting the country's sector requirements with the highest efficiency.

“As per the direction set by its Board of Directors, QEWC aims at supporting the development of its subsidiaries to expand their business in Qatar and internationally. The optimisation of QEWC activities will foster the contribution to important projects for the country's future and strengthen its global outreach.”

Commenting on the announcement, managing director and CEO Mohamed Nasser al-Hajri highlighted the importance of this change in achieving operational synergies, streamlining and harmonising internal business systems and processes across the QEWC Group. This ultimately will enable success in the future chapters of QEWC's development. He confirmed that the transition comes with no impact on operations. Priority has been given to ensuring business continuity while preserving and honouring all existing engagements with stakeholders, al-Hajri added.

