Ambassador Meets With Ukrainian Children Who Arrived At Summer Camp In Latvia
Date
8/2/2024 12:17:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine Anatoliy Kutsevol met with a group of Ukrainian children who had arrived at a summer camp in Latvia.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The camp was attended by the children of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, to whom the embassy is grateful for their service and defense of Ukraine's independence," the post reads.
The Ambassador told the children about Latvia and the assistance provided by Latvian friends to Ukraine. The children received gifts, including backpacks, portable electronic devices, and other essential travel items.
The camp was organized by the Diaconia Centre of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latvia with the financial support of the Ziedot Charitable Foundation and the Norwegian Embassy in Latvia.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia / Facebook
