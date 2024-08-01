Russian scientists develop world's 1st underwater optical communications system

(MENAFN) Scientists have developed a to create components for the world's first underwater optical communications system using "green LEDs." This innovation was developed by researchers from Alfeyrov State Research University in Russia, located in the country's second-largest city. The features a prototype of a green-light-emitting device based on crystals grown in the form of nanowires or thread-like nanocrystals (hairs). The method of growing these crystals enables the production of green light.



Underwater optical communication systems are seen as promising for marine navigation, providing a high-speed communication channel in the aquatic environment. According to one scientist, these systems offer several advantages, including high-speed information transfer that exceeds one megabyte per second, stealth capabilities, rapid deployment, and the ability to communicate with multiple underwater devices simultaneously.



The scientist further explained that this type of communication will significantly enhance operational capabilities in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, as reported by Russia Today. This advancement is particularly important given the strategic importance of this route for navigation and logistics.



Underwater fiber optic systems, which are laid along the ocean floor, transmit data through encoded signals using photons. These systems currently handle the transmission of more than 95 percent of all global information. The infrastructure for underwater fiber optic systems is rapidly developing because they offer higher throughput compared to satellite communications, making them an increasingly attractive option for efficiently transmitting large volumes of data.

MENAFN01082024000045015839ID1108504223