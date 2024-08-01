QNL Workshop To Address Combating Illicit Trafficking In Heritage Properties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL), in collaboration with the American, Italian, and French embassies in Doha, is to organise 'The Third Doha for Combating Illicit Traffic in Cultural Property'.

The event will be held from September 9-12 in Arabic and English, focusing on strengthening the and legislative framework for the protection of cultural heritage in the Arab region and Middle East.

The will serve as a unique to enhance institutional capacity and achieve more effective regional co-operation. Regional and international experts will present and discuss key international conventions, laws, and bilateral agreements, with a special emphasis on developing and fortifying the legal infrastructure for the safeguarding of heritage properties.

The workshop targets individuals involved in the preservation of cultural legacy, officials responsible for formulating and implementing relevant policies and legislation, as well as representatives of government authorities from the Arab region and Middle East.

