Panama Reports 237 New Cases Of Covid-19 And Five Deaths In The Last Week

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From July 14 to 20, Panama reported 237 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of accumulated infections to 1,062,049 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

During this period, 2,050 tests were performed, resulting in a weekly positivity rate of 12%.







Currently, the country has 223 active cases, of which 193 are in home isolation and 30 are hospitalized, including 27 in the ward and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In addition, it is regrettable to report that five deaths were recorded due to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 8,765.

The districts with the highest number of cases during this week were San Francisco with 36 cases, followed by Juan Díaz with 27, Bella Vista with 15, David with 11, and Ancón and Betania with 10 each.







The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reiterates the importance of people with symptoms of Covid-19 going to health centres to undergo diagnostic tests.

It also underlines the need for vaccination, available at Minsa and Social Security Fund (CSS) facilities, as a fundamental measure to prevent serious cases of the disease.