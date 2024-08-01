Minister Of Petroleum Discusses Apex's Activities, Plans In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of and Mineral Resources, met on Monday with Thomas Maher, President and CEO of Apex International Energy, to discuss the company's activities in Egypt and its plans for the upcoming period.

The discussions focused on Apex's desire to expand its operations in Egypt, intensify exploration activities, and increase production.

During the meeting, Minister Badawi emphasized that the top priority for the petroleum sector is to increase production, meet local demands, and reduce the bill.

He highlighted that collaborative teamwork and integration are key to achieving success for all parties involved. The use of advanced technologies plays a significant role in boosting production and reserves. Badawi noted that Apex has demonstrated an excellent model in increasing production rates, particularly from mature fields in recent years.

Maher outlined the company's expansion plans and targeted drilling programs for the near future. He mentioned that Apex has drilled 13 wells so far in its concession areas in the Western Desert and plans to inject more investments to implement these expansion programs.

Apex's operations in Egypt are concentrated in the Western Desert, specifically in areas such as Southeast Meleiha, Ras Qattara, East Obayed, Southwest Meleiha, and East Siwa.

The meeting was attended by Alaa El-Batal, Chairperson of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), Samir Raslan, Undersecretary for Agreements and Exploration, and Ahmed Mostafa, Undersecretary for Production.



