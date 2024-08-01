Urobiologics LLC, A New Phenomenon In Women: The Uterus Does The Gender Selection.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing: Dr. Verma's Alternating-Phase Method for effective family balancing.

Livonia, Michigan, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best news for married couples and would-be brides. Dr. Kuldeep Verma at Urobiologics LLC has discovered that just like men have two kinds of sperm, women have two kinds of menstrual cycles. The biochemical environments in the uterus within any two consecutive cycles alternate so that if cycle 1 favours the conception of a male fetus, cycle 2 will favour the conception of a female one. This phenomenon has been consistently found to be true in all women across the globe.











Therefore, it is now possible to plan in which cycle to try and when to avoid to have a small and balanced family with full control. There's no need to get multiple babies of the same gender first and then run around to balance it. It is no longer a game of luck. Ideas like slow/fast/light/heavy/weaker/stronger sperm, gender swaying kits, gender diets, Chinese charts and calendars give false hope and mostly lead to gender disappointment. Dr. Shettles' theory has already been debunked by NIH but scammers suppress this news for selfish gains. None of these baseless gimmicks are needed.

This discovery is a blessing for would-be brides. If they get their urine samples tested at least three months before the wedding date, they can control to have a 1-boy 1-girl family and stay happy for life.

What's the Alternating-Phase Method?







Dr Kuldeep Verma has been diligently working since 1982 on the notion that just like there are two kinds of sperms, which 'determine' the gender of a baby, there must be something two kinds in women too because nature never plays the one-sided game. No institute came forward to help him and he had to go solo. In 2006, he discovered that women have alternating boy-girl conceiving menstrual cycles. His second excitement came when he found that those who were guided to conceive in the boy phase were getting boys and vice versa. Hence the conclusion, to get a boy, one must conceive in a boy phase and to get a girl, do in a girl phase. This maze of alternating gender-specific phases is genetically controlled via the release of the alternating ratio of male-to-female hormones in the uterus by ovaries. Women have been provided around 400 menstrual cycles with around 200 for conceiving boys and 200 for conceiving girls and this target is alternating. So, for effective gender planning, a system is needed to manage conception in appropriate cycles. That is what the Alternating-Phase Method does (Please see the example below). This has now proven to be the only 100% natural, legitimate and successful way for family balancing.

Fortunately, the phases in the uterus can be determined by testing mid-cycle urine samples. The whole process requires collecting three mid-cycle urine samples from three consecutive menstrual cycles in separate bottles and shipping them to our laboratory in Livonia Michigan (details at website). After testing them, we keep on guiding a couple by sending individualized conception plans via email, up to 18 months, as to in which cycle to try and in which to avoid. We can also find the gender of a baby as soon as one gets a positive pregnancy test on day 1. This is the earliest gender test in the world.

Dr. Verma's Alternating-Phase Method comprises two types of urine tests: 1) PreGender Preconception Test, to guide a couple when to conceive a baby of a specific gender and 2) FirstGender Post-conception Test, to evaluate the gender of the baby from day 1. Urine samples are collected by customers at home and mailed through any courier (UPS, FedEx or DHL) to the lab in Livonia, Michigan, USA. It is legal to ship urine samples across international borders under the“Exempt Human Specimen” classification. The older the sample at room temperature, the better for these tests and no preservatives are needed.

All of this can be better understood through the following illustration.







Original copyrighted work of Urobiologics LLC, All rights reserved





After performing about 8000 tests, we reviewed the success rate of this program. We found that those who sent us two PreGender tests were 94% successful in getting their dream baby. Only 6% got a baby of the opposite gender. This was mainly because the difference between the two cycles is extremely small. Amazingly, those who got 3 or more PreGender tests were 98% successful. In such cases, we get to see a perfect triangle (boy-girl-boy or girl-boy-girl phases). This raises our ability to guide a couple with utmost confidence. Now it appears that if the sample is carefully collected as instructed under PreGender test section of our website, even this error is gone.

Since 98 out of 100 couples are getting their desired babies simply by conceiving in appropriate cycles guided by us, it is reasonable to believe that the uterus may be sorting and selecting X & Y sperms for conception depending upon the type of cycle she is in. In other words, whereas the man provides both X and Y sperms, the woman 'selects' one depending on the cycle she is in. Hence the conclusion is that the uterus selects the gender of the baby. We have nearly 470 success stories. This unique technology is protected by 6 patents.

Why do some couples get more babies of the same gender? Some couples get easily conceived in one type of phase only. Generally, if you have two babies of the same gender and if you continue your way, the chances of the third baby being of the same gender are even higher. The only system which can break that gridlock is the Alternating-Phase Method (Pregender Preconception test). This will guide you in which cycle to try and when to avoid.







This is how it works.

Get three mid-cycle urine samples tested from us to know where to start. Thereafter, we email you conception plans in every appropriate cycle. If you conceive, collect a sample for our FirstGender test immediately and ship it. The following example clarifies:

Customer's name ABC

Trying to conceive a girl

Proposed name of baby: Rose

The first preconception sample on 5/22/23 showed a boy phase

The second preconception sample 6/23/23 showed a girl phase

The third preconception sample 7/20/23 showed a boy phase

Period start date 8/3/23, girl phase started

The conception plan was sent. Conceived

The first Gender post-conception test on 9/10/23 detected a girl.

U/s scan 12/15/23 confirmed girl.



Media Contact Details

Dr. Kuldeep Verma,

Email: ... ,

Website: ,

Cell: 1-313-574-7500 in USA,

Toll-free: 1-877 HE-OR-SHE (1-877-436-7743)

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: The information included in this press release from Urobiology LLC By Dr. Kuldeep Verma is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained in or available through this press release is for general information purposes only. Neither KISS PR nor its distribution partners make any representation and assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this press release, and such information is subject to change without notice. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from this press release with other sources and review all information regarding any medical condition or treatment with your physician.