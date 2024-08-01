ATTO Technology Releases ATTO 360 Networking Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATTO Technology, Inc.

Ethernet Optimization and Troubleshooting Software

ATTO 360 Networking Application network information screen.

Easy to use, one-click network performance optimizations can now be deployed remotely, saving time and enhancing accuracy

- Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO TechnologyAMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces the release of ATTO 360 Networking TM Software, an all-purpose tool for Ethernet network optimization and troubleshooting.ATTO Networking Software is an evolution of ATTO 360TM Software, the highly-regarded tuning, monitoring and analytics utility for ATTO FastFrame TM Ethernet NICs. ATTO 360 and now 360 Networking eliminate the need for users to understand complicated network theory, enabling them to easily set up and manage networks optimized for their particular workflow."The number one challenge we see with our customers is that they are not Ethernet experts, yet they need tools that can analyze and optimize their networks to get the full performance from their servers and workstations,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology.“With 360 Networking, we have simplified the entire process, empowering our customers with quick set-up-and-go capabilities."ATTO 360 Networking features tools for network tuning that can boost network performance by up to 30% or more. Dozens of pre-configured performance tuning profiles for macOS®, Windows®, and Linux® can be instantly applied with a single click. These profiles cater to a wide variety of use cases, such as media and entertainment, high-throughput, and low-latency workloads.New to ATTO 360 Networking is a remote feature that allows for the setup and management of ATTO Ethernet devices across a network from a single location. This remote functionality saves time and enhances accuracy by enabling centralized administration rather than requiring individual machine adjustments."We have worked with dozens of industry manufacturers to add simple, one-click performance profiles that instantly improve throughput and efficiency,” said Tom Johnson, product manager, ATTO Technology.“Now you can push those profiles across a subnet and analyze machines from a single pane of glass."In addition to tuning, 360 Networking Software offers monitoring and analytics tools that keep track of the network and its components via detailed yet intuitive dashboards and highlighted menu options.The state-of-the-art features and exceptional user interface of ATTO 360 Networking enable users to set up, optimize, and troubleshoot their architecture ten times faster than those using standard components.ATTO 360 Networking unlocks the true potential of ATTO XstreamCORE® intelligent bridges, ATTO FastFrame Ethernet NICs, and ATTO Thunderlink Thunderbolt adapters for professionals who need uncompromised storage network performance.Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: atto/howtobuyFollow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, ThunderboltTM adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.###

Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube