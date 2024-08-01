Various Movies Screened In Qatar's Cinemas This Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Cinemas are showing a diverse genre of films this week in line with their international releases.

Action thriller "Chief of Station", directed by Jesse V. Johnson and starring Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko and Alex Pettyfer, follows a former CIA Station Chief who goes back to work after he learns that the death of his wife was planned, unraveling many shocking truths and conspiracies.

Psychological thriller "Trap", directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill, follows a serial killer and his teenage daughter trapped by the police trying to catch him.

Crime thriller "Boneyard", directed by Asif Akbar and starring Mel Gibson, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) and Brian Van Holt, sees an FBI agent and the Chief of Police in Albuquerque on the hunt for a serial killer known as The Bone Collector.

In the horror film "Late Night with the Devil", directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes and starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss, a late-night talk show in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil among the crew and guests.

Fantasy comedy "Harold and the Purple Crayon", directed by Carlos Saldanha and starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani and Zooey Deschanel, follows a young boy named Harold who embarks on a series of magical adventures using his purple crayon.

Screens in Qatar are also showing previously released films such as "Inside Out 2", "Bad Boys 4" and more.