JG Crawford Releases Single, Hands Of Jesus, A Timely And Relevant Anti-War Anthem

"Hands of Jesus" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

JG Crawford (Photo Credit: Jenny Leimbrook)

"Hands of Jesus" is the second single from Crawford's album, 'From the MountainTop', which drops in September, 2024

- JG CrawfordLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Misty Mountain Records announces the release of JG Crawford's newest single,“Hands of Jesus”. His new song is meant to be a message of“love not war” to promote world peace. "Hands of Jesus" is the second single from Crawford's upcoming album, 'From the Mountain Top', which is due to be released on September 6, 2024. The new song is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music , Spotify , and Amazon Music .Despite the title, the song is not a religious song. JG explains,“Don't you bloody the Hands of Jesus... Do not stand there with a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other.” "Hands of Jesus" is intended to provide anti-war inspiration for all people and religions. It declares that all religions are trying to teach the message of love, and to live in peace and harmony. The theme of "Hands of Jesus" recalls the anti-war songs of the 1960s and 1970s. The song is being hailed by music critics as“an anthem for our times.” The lyrics“We don't want your war” speak to listeners who are dealing with today's complicated world."Hands of Jesus" was recorded in the home of the British rock band Supertramp in Topanga, California. It was produced by Grammy-winning engineer and frequent Daniel Lanois collaborator, Mark Howard, who was also instrumental in crafting the sound of Bob Dylan's, "Time Out of Mind" and "Oh Mercy". To play on the album, Howard assembled such notable musicians as Hal Cragin, who is one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, and Jimmy Paxson, who drummed for Stevie Nicks, along with Michael Chavez, a keyboard player for Leonard Cohen and John Mayer.Crawford is a multi-instrumental musician and a celebrated luthier. His talents in restoration led him to work on the guitars of Jeff Beck, Robby Robertson, Robin Trower, and Paul McCartney. He toured with the band Ambrosia and with Dave Mason. Crawford also was a music production consultant for Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Joe Walsh, Stevie Nicks, The Alarm, and most of the major record labels.“I started playing the guitar when I was nine years old to make my mother smile,” said Crawford. His love of music grew, and he found that he had talent as a guitar player, and later, a songwriter. By age 13, Crawford was playing songs by the Byrds and Wilson Pickett with his young band. He spent long nights woodshedding to Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and B.B. King. As a late teen, he was a conscientious objector to the war in Vietnam. Years later, "Hands of Jesus" is his testament and impassioned message that comes from the agony of, in his words,“Watching these perpetual wars drag on and on over the years.” Crawford is determined to share his lyrics with people around the world. His hope is that his fans will chant the lyrics to their politicians as they object to all wars.Find more of JG Crawford's music at .###

