Travelpro® Builds On 35-Year Legacy In Softside Luggage With New Versapack®+ Collection

VersaPack ® + merges ultimate packing versatility and extreme durability in a line of modern, monochromatic luggage
Travelpro®
– one of the leading softside luggage brands in the United States – is taking organized travel to the next level with the launch of a colorful, five-piece softside collection, VersaPack ® + . Building on the brand's unparalleled heritage, VersaPack ® + makes travel effortless through a series of sophisticated packing solutions that allow long haul travelers to securely fit more in less space. Depending on the size, the luggage collection offers a range of organizational features, including removable packing cubes, compression systems, shoe and laundry bags, and built-in compartments for wet or dry items. Additionally, the UnderSeat Tote provides ample space and fits snugly under most airplane seats.
Travelpro's VersaPack®+ Collection
"Travelpro® is built for globe-trotters – those who are always traveling and demand the highest performance standards from their luggage and travel gear," said Valérie Batrice, VP of Consumer Marketing at Travelpro®. "With over thirty years of expertise, VersaPack®+ embodies our high standards in softside luggage, empowering travelers to go further and pack smarter, wherever the journey takes them."
Inspired by the serene shades of a Mediterranean vacation, each carry-on and checked suitcase comes in a range of modern hues, including Elemental Blue, Desert Sage and Marigold – a limited-edition color. For today's eco-conscious traveler, the interior of each stylish suitcase is lined in a water-resistant, ECOFABTM lining made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, further reducing environmental waste.
The new line showcases Travelpro®'s unwavering commitment to durability and professional quality. Travelers will glide effortlessly through the airport on eight MagnaTrac® self-aligning spinner wheels, while the durable, four-stop PowerScope handle with a patented Contour Grip provides precise steering control when it's most needed. Robust YKK® zippers and a ballistic nylon fabric build with a stain and abrasion-resistant DuraGuard® coating keep VersaPack®+ looking fresh and new.
Designed for today's modern frequent traveler and built to last, VersaPack®+ has undergone more than 15 rigorous durability assessments, ensuring the collection meets the high standards of travel pros worldwide who trust Travelpro® to keep them moving. VersaPack®+ comes with a Built For a Lifetime Limited Warranty and is available now on Travelpro , ranging in price from $169-$449 USD.
About Travelpro ®
For over 35 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern-day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.
Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the seventh year in a row. Additionally, Insider ranked Travelpro®'s Platinum®
Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as one of the best carry-on suitcases of 2024, while Forbes: Travel Awards and CBS News named Travelpro® as having the best softside luggage on the market.
