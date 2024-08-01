120 Jordanian Trucks Carry Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra) – This week, 120 Jordanian trucks loaded with humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip, where they will be distributed by partner organizations.According to a statement from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Thursday, the trucks are transporting ready-to-eat meals, food parcels, clothing, blankets, and packages.The aid mission was coordinated by the Jordan - Arab in partnership with the JHCO, the World Food Program, and supported by several organizations, including Swiss Barakah Charity, Al-Imdaad Foundation, GIG, Bios, Tesco, SKT Welfare, Zain, the Jordan Pharmacists Association, and the Wahb Al Ghaith Initiative.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the JHCO, emphasized that Jordan's humanitarian efforts continue despite the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza. "We are working around the clock to bring in more donors, send more aid, and increase the number of trucks dispatched to the people in Gaza," he stated.To date, a total of 2,897 trucks have delivered aid to Gaza, in addition to 53 planes through El Arish International Airport.The JHCO continues to welcome cash donations via its account at Bank al Etihad (No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), as well as through electronic wallets, CliQ (JHCOGAZA), eFAWATEERcom, and its website at